“Venus” at Gana Art, Seoul

Gana Art, Seoul, is currently showing Yoriko Takabatake’s “Venus,” on view through April 28, 2019.

The exhibition marks the first show by the renowned Japanese artist. Visitors can explore a range of selected 20 new paintings by the artist, which explores the use of uncontrollable elements such as water, fire and wind, and painting medium.

“This exhibition will be showing a strong and dynamic style of paintings which are created by experimental methods such as spilling paint on the water and moving it on the panel or igniting the surface of the painting to make the paint melt. Her new works express the free motion of paint. She creates a small tank of sorts that fill with water and then proceeds to drip various lines of paint upon the waterproofed surface. After drifting along the surface of the water for some time, the paint gradually sinks to the bottom to fixate on the panel and captures the lines of paint. In this way, elements such as the current and pressure of the water as well as gravity function as agents in creating unique works that permeate with an air of transient levitation. Fire plays the role of heating small tanks to transform paint into freer forms or expresses the melting of magma by heating fire directly in a panel picture. By utilizing the elements of water and fire, she conveyed a feeling of supporting paint or expressed a new sensation of texture,” the gallery says.

Born in Fukuoka, Yoriko Takabatake lives and works in Tokyo. Takabatake graduated in oil painting from the Tokyo University of the Arts in 2016. She creates her painting as if she produced a canvas by dripping and layering oil paints like threads. At times, she actively includes chance through her dialectic approach, which embodies “construction, destruction, and reconstruction,” by blowing wet paints off the canvas. Selected solo exhibitions include: “Fountain,” ShugoArts, Tokyo (2018); “Bathing,” ShugoArts Weekend Gallery, Tokyo (2016); “Project N 58 Yoriko Takabatake,” Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery, Tokyo (2014). Selected group exhibitions: “TRICK-DIMENSION,” TOKYO FRONT LINE, Tokyo (2013); Art Award Tokyo Marunouchi 2013, Tokyo (2013); “DANDANS,” at No Man’s Land, former French Embassy, Tokyo (2010).

The exhibition will be on view through April 28, 2019, at Gana Art, 97 Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

For details visit: http://ganaart.com

